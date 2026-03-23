Romanian president received by King Philippe during Brussels visit

Romanian president Nicușor Dan met King Philippe of Belgium during an official visit to Brussels last week, as part of a broader agenda that included talks with NATO and EU leaders. The meeting took place at the Royal Castle of Laeken.

“It was an honor and a pleasure to meet His Majesty King Philippe. We had a very good discussion, as we share a common vision of developing relations between Romania and Belgium,” the president said after the meeting.

Nicușor Dan also thanked the Belgian side for its contribution to the NATO battlegroup in Cincu, describing it as a gesture of solidarity appreciated by Romanians.

The Romanian president traveled to Brussels last week, where he also met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and took part in a European Council meeting where key security and economic issues were discussed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)