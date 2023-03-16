Romanian president Iohannis under fire for expensive visits abroad

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis spent some EUR 100,000 per day on visits abroad, according to calculations made by Europa Libera Romania – a hot topic these days in the context of the country’s weak foreign policy results (Schengen membership in Europe, visa waiver scheme with the US).

Particularly, using a luxury aircraft rented from a private company (Global Jet) for his visits to Japan and Singapore prompted public frustration. The Romanian Presidency responded that the details of the deal were classified.

Aviation publication BoardingPass put the topic on the public agenda by disclosing the luxury of the aircraft used by the Romanian Presidency. It also disclosed that out of the 26 flights operated by Presidency last year, only seven did not stop at Sibiu – president Iohannis’ hometown.

Romania’s Presidency spent RON 17 mln (EUR 3.4 mln) in 2022 and RON 1.8 mln (EUR 0.36 mln ) in the first two months of 2023, according to Europa Libera Romania.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)