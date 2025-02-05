Politics

Romanian Presidential Administration spent over EUR 5.7 mln on foreign trips in 2024, budget cut for 2025

05 February 2025

The budget execution for foreign trips in 2024 amounted to over RON 28.49 million (some EUR 5.7 million), while the allocation for 2025 is set at RON 17.27 million (EUR 3.4 million), according to an announcement made by the Presidential Administration during parliamentary debates on the 2025 state budget proposal. 

Regarding the classified status of contracts related to special flights, the Presidential Administration said that this is not a matter of institutional discretion but is regulated by the current legal framework, according to News.ro

The regulation for the preparation, organization, and execution of special flights explicitly stipulates that such contracts are classified, meaning that the information cannot be made public, the same source said. 

In 2023, according to Hotnews.ro, president Klaus Iohannis made 34 foreign trips, totaling expenses of over RON 41 million (EUR 8.2 million).

Profit.ro reported last October that the total expenses of the Presidential Administration have increased nearly four times over the two terms of president Klaus Iohannis.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

