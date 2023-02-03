Macro

Romania ponders 1% turnover “solidarity” tax for large-sized companies

03 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), the senior ruling partner, is seriously considering introducing a turnover tax of 1% for large-sized companies (with a turnover of over EUR 100 mln per year).

According to Ziarul Financiar, the tax would cover 250 such firms in the sectors such as energy, retail, and grain trading.

The tax would bring RON 5.3 bln to the state budget, which is more than the 16% profit tax the companies are paying currently: RON 3.5 bln.

Thus, there is a supplementary income of RON 3.5 bln (EUR 700 mln) at stake.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Juan Moyano/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania ponders 1% turnover “solidarity” tax for large-sized companies

03 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), the senior ruling partner, is seriously considering introducing a turnover tax of 1% for large-sized companies (with a turnover of over EUR 100 mln per year).

According to Ziarul Financiar, the tax would cover 250 such firms in the sectors such as energy, retail, and grain trading.

The tax would bring RON 5.3 bln to the state budget, which is more than the 16% profit tax the companies are paying currently: RON 3.5 bln.

Thus, there is a supplementary income of RON 3.5 bln (EUR 700 mln) at stake.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Juan Moyano/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022