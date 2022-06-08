Romania photo of the day: The spectacular Ochiul Beiului Lake

Forest management company Romsilva shared on social media a few pictures of the spectacular Ochiul Beiului Lake in the Cheile Nerei-Beusnita National Park in Caras-Severin county. Located in the middle of the forest, the lake is one of the area’s main tourist attractions, especially due to its unique blue-green colour, which gives it a fairytale-like appearance. (photo source: Facebook/Romsilva).

The Ochiul Beiului Lake is fed by an underground spring and covers an area of approximately 284 square meters, with a maximum depth of 3.6 meters. Thus, according to Romsilva, it is the largest karst lake in Romania. You can read more about it here.

The charming lake in Cheile Nerei-Beusnita National Park has been declared a natural monument, so bathing is forbidden. The rangers installed signs warning tourists not to enter the water, but Romsilva says some choose to ignore them. Those who fail to respect the law risk fines between RON 3,000 and RON 6,000 (some EUR 600-1,200).

The Cheile Nerei-Beusnita National Park is one of the 22 national and natural parks managed by Romsilva. Located in the southwest part of the country, in Caras-Severin county, it covers 37,100 hectares, of which 29,786 hectares are forests.

