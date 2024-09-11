“Romania for Peace” concert to be held in Bucharest’s George Enescu Square

The New Hope Orchestra and conductor Octavian Lup will hold the “Romania for Peace” concert on September 21 to celebrate the International Day of Peace.

The event will feature special guests soprano Veronica Anușca and violinist Valentin Șerban and will take place outdoors in George Enescu Square in Bucharest. Admission is free.

"For the first time, the New Hope Orchestra dedicates a concert to the International Day of Peace. I think it is more necessary than ever to highlight this concept in a world increasingly torn by conflicts. And what better language than music to convey the message of peace to the public?" said cellist Octavian Lup, conductor of the New Hope Orchestra and initiator of the project.

The program includes works by composers whose creations have conveyed the universal message of peace for centuries. The audience will enjoy music by great creators such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, George Enescu, and Giacomo Puccini, as well as pieces like "Autumn" from "The Four Seasons" by Astor Piazzola, the master of Argentine tango, or "Schindler's List" by John Williams, rewritten for cello and orchestra, famous in cinematic repertoire.

George Enescu Square, located in the heart of the capital, was specially chosen as the venue for the concert, as a space of great historical significance and symbolic importance for the event.

Celebrated annually worldwide, September 21 – the International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly to increase commitment to peace, beyond any disputes, and to contribute to building a culture of peace within and between nations, as well as among individuals.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)