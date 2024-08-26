Gold and bronze medals for Romania at Paraclimbing European Championships in Switzerland

National paraclimbing team athletes took Romania to the podium at the Paraclimbing European Championships in Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, this past weekend. Liviu Matei claimed the gold medal in the AU3 category while Răzvan Nedu won bronze in the B2 competition, Climb Again Association announced.

Meanwhile, Romanian Stefan Dogaru ended the RP3 competition in sixth place, Andrei Petraru ranked tenth in the RP1 category, Florin Herciu was ninth in the AL2 category, and Maria Herciu completed the RP1 competition in tenth place.

"So far, Romania's record in 2024 is impressive: 3 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze medals," Climb Again said in a post on social media.

The Climb Again Association, the coordinator of the Romanian paraclimbing team, is a non-governmental organization affiliated with the Romanian Mountaineering and Climbing Federation (FRAE), founded and led by Claudiu Miu, former Balkan climbing champion. Since 2014, it has been organizing free sessions of climbing therapy, physical therapy, and psychological counseling for children and young people with disabilities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Climb Again)