Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 08:30
Business

Romania’s new offshore law to keep windfall tax principle, but not its size

18 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's new offshore law will keep the windfall tax but increase the threshold over which this tax will apply, announced Niculae Havrilet, a state secretary in the Ministry of Economy and Energy, according to Economica.net.

The new law promised by the ruling Liberal Party to the foreign investors in Romania's Black Sea perimeters should unblock the exploitation operations put on hold due to adverse fiscal and regulatory regimes.

According to the offshore law currently in force, the natural gas producers are charged a tax on the income calculated as the realized revenues above the benchmark revenues calculated based on the regulated gas price as of 2012, namely RON 45.71 (EUR 9) per MWh.

Niculae Havrilet explained that this benchmark level would increase, leading to a lower tax base. The windfall tax rate is not constant but rises progressively from 15% to 70%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected]er.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 08:18
06 November 2020
Business
Romania's Govt. to send new offshore law to lawmakers in December
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 08:30
Business

Romania’s new offshore law to keep windfall tax principle, but not its size

18 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's new offshore law will keep the windfall tax but increase the threshold over which this tax will apply, announced Niculae Havrilet, a state secretary in the Ministry of Economy and Energy, according to Economica.net.

The new law promised by the ruling Liberal Party to the foreign investors in Romania's Black Sea perimeters should unblock the exploitation operations put on hold due to adverse fiscal and regulatory regimes.

According to the offshore law currently in force, the natural gas producers are charged a tax on the income calculated as the realized revenues above the benchmark revenues calculated based on the regulated gas price as of 2012, namely RON 45.71 (EUR 9) per MWh.

Niculae Havrilet explained that this benchmark level would increase, leading to a lower tax base. The windfall tax rate is not constant but rises progressively from 15% to 70%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 08:18
06 November 2020
Business
Romania's Govt. to send new offshore law to lawmakers in December
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country