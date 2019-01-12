Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sun, 12/01/2019 - 11:06
Social
Romania's National Day: Military parade starts in Bucharest - live
01 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania celebrates its National Day today (December 1) marking 101 years since the Great Union. A military parade takes place in Bucharest under the Arch of Triumph, starting 11:00. The military parade can be watched live on TV as well as Facebook. Here is a live feed from Stirleprotv.ro:

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sun, 12/01/2019 - 11:06
Social
Romania's National Day: Military parade starts in Bucharest - live
01 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania celebrates its National Day today (December 1) marking 101 years since the Great Union. A military parade takes place in Bucharest under the Arch of Triumph, starting 11:00. The military parade can be watched live on TV as well as Facebook. Here is a live feed from Stirleprotv.ro:

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests
27 November 2019
Sports
Romania’s U21 manager takes over as coach of the national football team
26 November 2019
Social
MagicHome, a shelter for parents of children with cancer, opens in Bucharest
26 November 2019
Politics
Who is Marcel Ciolacu, tipped to be the next leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party?
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40