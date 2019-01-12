Romania celebrates its National Day today (December 1) marking 101 years since the Great Union. A military parade takes place in Bucharest under the Arch of Triumph, starting 11:00. The military parade can be watched live on TV as well as Facebook. Here is a live feed from Stirleprotv.ro:
Romania's National Day: Military parade starts in Bucharest - live
