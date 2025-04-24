National day of mourning in Romania on April 26 to honor Pope Francis

Romania will mark a national day of mourning on Saturday, April 26, coinciding with the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican. The decision was announced by prime minister Marcel Ciolacu at the start of Thursday’s government meeting.

“We are declaring a national day of mourning in Romania in memory of His Holiness, Pope Francis, on Saturday, April 26, the very day of the funeral at the Vatican. This decision reflects our deep respect for the openness and warmth he consistently showed toward the Romanian people. Like any Christian, I felt that his presence was a blessing for all of humanity,” prime minister Ciolacu said.

Pope Francis passed away on Monday at the age of 88 following a stroke and heart failure. The Vatican confirmed his funeral will take place Saturday in St. Peter’s Square. His coffin will then be moved to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where he will be buried near his favorite icon of the Virgin Mary.

The ceremony is expected to draw several high-profile dignitaries, including Romania’s interim president Ilie Bolojan, French president Emmanuel Macron, and US president Donald Trump.

As part of Romania’s observance of the national day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-staff at all central and local public institutions. The flag will also be lowered at the headquarters of political parties, trade unions, employers’ associations, educational institutions, cultural institutions, and Romanian diplomatic missions abroad.

The last time Romania observed a national mourning period was in December 2017, following the death of King Michael I.

Previous days of mourning were declared after the death of Queen Anne (2016), the Colectiv nightclub fire (2016), the Montenegro bus crash (2013), the Smolensk plane crash (2010), the funeral of Patriarch Teoctist (2007), the passing of Pope John Paul II (2005), the Madrid train bombings (2004), the September 11 attacks (2001), and in remembrance of the 1989 Revolution victims (1990), according to Euronews Romania.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)