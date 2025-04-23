Romanian Govt. to decide this week on declaring national day of mourning for Pope Francis

The Romanian government is expected to decide this week whether to declare Saturday, April 26, a national day of mourning in memory of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88. According to Euronews Romania, the proposal will be discussed and approved during the upcoming cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 24.

The decision would coincide with the Pope’s funeral, which will take place Saturday morning in St. Peter’s Square. The ceremony is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of mourners from around the world.

Romania’s interim president, Ilie Bolojan, will attend the funeral, joining other world leaders who have confirmed their presence, including US president Donald Trump, French president Emmanuel Macron, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and British prime minister Keir Starmer. Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, is also expected to attend, according to international media reports.

Preparations for the funeral began on Wednesday when the Pope’s coffin was moved from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica, where thousands of faithful are expected to come and pay their last respects.

The gesture of declaring a national day of mourning would mirror Romania’s response to the death of Pope John Paul II in April 2005, when the country similarly honored the late pontiff’s memory with an official day of grief, according to Euronews Romania.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, at his residence in the Vatican. Reports indicate that he suffered a stroke, followed by a coma and an irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse. Romanian officials, alongside leaders from around the world, have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of His Holiness, praising his spiritual legacy and message of unity.

