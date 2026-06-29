Romania opens first mountain trail accessible to people with visual impairments

Romania inaugurated its first mountain trail adapted for people with visual impairments, marking a national first in improving accessibility to its natural landscapes. The pilot route, located in the Ciucaș Mountains, is intended to serve as a model for similar projects across the country, the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) announced.

The trail was officially opened on June 27 through a partnership involving DSU, the National Authority for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (ANPD), the Romanian Association of the Blind, the Foundation for SMURD, Salvamont Prahova, Greenpeace Romania, EduCaB, and several other NGOs and private partners.

“This pilot project is a national first and offers a model of best practice for social inclusion, demonstrating that access to nature can be made safe through close cooperation between public institutions and civil society. The initiative is designed to support blind and visually impaired people in Romania, for whom the mountain environment has so far posed a challenge due to the lack of infrastructure adapted to their specific needs for navigation and safety,” DSU said in a post on social media.

Starting from Valea Berii, near the water bottling plant in Cheia, the route climbs to the Horn below Ciucaș Peak. It combines tactile and digital navigation tools, including relief maps with Braille inscriptions and StepHear audio sensors, which provide real-time guidance through a mobile application available on iOS and Android.

Due to changing mountain weather conditions and the technical nature of some sections, visually impaired visitors are required to hike with a companion. The upper part of the trail, closer to the summit, is recommended only for people with visual impairments who have sufficient hiking experience and good physical fitness.

The methodology and technology tested in the Ciucaș pilot project could later be replicated on other mountain trails, cultural routes, thematic paths, and protected natural areas across Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Departamentul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă)