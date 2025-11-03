Romania signs military cooperation memorandum with Egypt

Romania signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding military cooperation with Egypt on Sunday, November 2. The understanding includes exchanges of expertise, joint exercises, and concrete projects in the field of defense.

After the signing, defense minister Ionuț Moșteanu said that among the topics discussed with counterpart Abdel Mageed Ahmed Abdel Mageed Saqr were the security challenges in the Black Sea, the Western Balkans, and the Middle East.

Moșteanu brought up the current security context, against the backdrop of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the hybrid actions carried out by Russia in the Black Sea and Western Balkans regions. The Romanian official emphasized the country's openness to identifying projects of common interest, based on the provisions of the memorandum.

The memorandum “is an important step for strengthening our bilateral relations in the field of defense and for reinforcing the strategic dialogue between the two countries. Romania recognizes Egypt’s essential role in maintaining security and peace in the Middle East and North Africa, regions with a direct impact on global balance,” wrote Ionuț Moșteanu on Facebook on Sunday.

The minister is on an official visit to Egypt between November 1 and 3. During the visit, he held several meetings with commanders of the armed forces, laid a wreath at the Memorial Monument in Cairo, visited the military museum, and met with members of the Romanian community in Egypt at the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Cairo.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ionut Mosteanu on Facebook)