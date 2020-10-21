Romania Mergers & Acquisitions overview: Hidroelectrica looking to buy wind park | Wirecard sells RO division | US fund to buy another bank in RO

Romania Insider sends each month the Mergers & Acquisitions newsletter, curated by our editorial team with the essential topics related to M&A and investments.

DEALS & FINANCING

Hidroelectrica to bid for 108MW wind farm in Romania

The Romanian state-owned power producer was also in the race for CEZ's local wind farms.

Turkish investor pays EUR 23.5 mln for agri farm in western Romania

This is one of the biggest transactions in the local agriculture sector this year.

Portuguese group buys Wirecard’s business in Romania

The value of this deal is estimated at around EUR 50 mln.

Transgaz sells 25% of strategic pipeline in Moldova to EBRD

Romania’s Fondul Proprietatea cashes in EUR 115 mln from OMV Petrom sale

Romanian unicorn UiPath prepares for listing

Brazilian investors takes over Romanian cyber security firm

RO tech start-up gets financing to convince online buyers who abandon virtual carts

B2B marketplace for RO hospitality industry gets EUR 350,000 financing

RO cloud security start-up seeks EUR 300,000 on crowdfunding platform SeedBlink

PE fund Morphosis Capital takes over medical clinics chain in Bucharest

US investment fund close to taking over another small Romanian bank

Romanian state-owned EximBank pays EUR 59.4 mln to NBG for Banca Romaneasca

BRD and Raiffeisen Bank buy stakes in BCR’s cash transport company

S Immo resumes talks for Skanska’s office buildings in Bucharest

One United draws EUR 25 mln from local investors for office project in Bucharest

Czech billionaire to finalize takeover of CME media group

CMS: Romania’s M&A market to halve in 2020 unless something happens in H2

NEW PROJECTS

Owner of oil services company GSP wants to develop 1GW of gas-fired power plants

The group will partner local gas producer Romgaz for this project.

RO electro-IT retailer Altex gets EBRD financing for logistics centre’s expansion

The EUR 12 mln loan will cover 70% of the investment in the new warehouses.

RO developer of ultrafast e-vehicle charging network in talks for EUR 5 mln financing

The company will use the money to start building the network's first two locations, which could be ready in the first half of 2022.

Romania’s Nuclearelectrica invests EUR 190 mln in new waste treatment factory

Transgaz seeks EUR 74 mln loans for investments

Polish CIECH finalizes plans for cogeneration plant in Romania

German investor pours EUR 3 mln to expand dry mortar plant in Romania

Italian group invests EUR 11.3 mln in Romanian steel bars factory

Aerostar opens EUR 10 mln aircraft service center in eastern Romania