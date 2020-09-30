Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 08:24
Business

RO tech start-up gets financing to convince online buyers who abandon virtual carts

30 September 2020
Romanian conversational marketing platform Cartloop received a capital injection of EUR 300,000 from the venture capital fund GapMinder VC, only half a year after its launch.

The investment from GapMinder VC was completed by an "angel investment" contribution from Cristian Tamas, co-founder of TypingDNA, Agerpres reported.

Cartloop will use the money to optimize the solution, the founders aiming to attract new customers and expand globally.

Cartloop is a conversational marketing platform that helps online merchants convince undecided customers to buy products from the abandoned virtual carts.

Specifically, based on the buyer's agreement when visiting an online store, he would be prompted with questions - and provided with answers, if necessary, about why he hasn't completed the purchase.

The platform includes technology that automates and customizes the process by which customers receive answers to questions such as: "Does the product have a warranty?"; "How does the product work?"; "Can I return it if it doesn't suit me or I don't like it?"

Cartloop converts [convinces] between 15-30% of all customers who drop orders compared to automatic text messages or emails that reach a conversion rate of 4-8%, according to the platform's representatives.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

