Romania's Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca rules out any further coalition with Social Democrats

21 October 2024

Romania's grand ruling coalition forged by president Klaus Iohannis in 2021 will not survive this winter's presidential and parliamentary elections, according to radical statements of Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca – one of the main challenges of Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu in the presidential race.

"I personally will never make a coalition with the Social Democrats again because I entered politics with an open mind, and I trusted everybody, including the Social Democrats, forgiving everything they did in the past," Nicolae Ciuca said in a video message published on October 19 on Facebook, quoted by Profit.ro.

A week earlier, Nicolae Ciuca announced that his party was breaking the ruling coalition, but his ministers remain in the Government to monitor the activity of the Social Democrats, who, he said, have authoritarian tendencies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

