Romania prepares legislation to take over management of Lukoil refinery

The government of Romania will be empowered to establish, ex officio or upon request, by Government Decision, an extended surveillance regime over local companies strongly affected by economic sanctions imposed by other states, according to the legislative project prepared by the government, given that the situation of the assets held by the Russian giant Lukoil in Romania is uncertain following the sanctions imposed by the US, announced Economica.net, citing the draft bill.

Separately, energy minister Bogdan Ivan stated previously that there are three companies interested in the Lukoil refinery in Ploiesti and the Lukoil gas station network in Romania, with the authorities now waiting for the transaction through which the Russian group Lukoil would sell these assets to be completed.

However, he implied that temporarily taking over the Lukoil assets is an option also considered by the authorities.

(Photo source: Facebook/Rafinaria Petrotel Lukoil)