Energy

Romania prepares legislation to take over management of Lukoil refinery

27 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The government of Romania will be empowered to establish, ex officio or upon request, by Government Decision, an extended surveillance regime over local companies strongly affected by economic sanctions imposed by other states, according to the legislative project prepared by the government, given that the situation of the assets held by the Russian giant Lukoil in Romania is uncertain following the sanctions imposed by the US, announced Economica.net, citing the draft bill.

Separately, energy minister Bogdan Ivan stated previously that there are three companies interested in the Lukoil refinery in Ploiesti and the Lukoil gas station network in Romania, with the authorities now waiting for the transaction through which the Russian group Lukoil would sell these assets to be completed. 

However, he implied that temporarily taking over the Lukoil assets is an option also considered by the authorities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rafinaria Petrotel Lukoil)

Normal
Energy

Romania prepares legislation to take over management of Lukoil refinery

27 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The government of Romania will be empowered to establish, ex officio or upon request, by Government Decision, an extended surveillance regime over local companies strongly affected by economic sanctions imposed by other states, according to the legislative project prepared by the government, given that the situation of the assets held by the Russian giant Lukoil in Romania is uncertain following the sanctions imposed by the US, announced Economica.net, citing the draft bill.

Separately, energy minister Bogdan Ivan stated previously that there are three companies interested in the Lukoil refinery in Ploiesti and the Lukoil gas station network in Romania, with the authorities now waiting for the transaction through which the Russian group Lukoil would sell these assets to be completed. 

However, he implied that temporarily taking over the Lukoil assets is an option also considered by the authorities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rafinaria Petrotel Lukoil)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 November 2025
Justice
Romania’s Superior Council of Magistracy rejects new bill cutting magistrates’ pensions
27 November 2025
Business
Young Romanian develops system allowing bag-based return of recyclable packaging
27 November 2025
Tech
Orange rolls out 5G+ in Bucharest subway, offering underground speeds of up to 1 Gbps
27 November 2025
Transport
PPC blue adds 116 charging points to Romanian network through Hermes Flow acquisition
27 November 2025
Defense
Romania signs deal with France for Mistral air defense missile systems
27 November 2025
Defense
Parliament approves Romania’s new 2025–2030 National Defense Strategy
26 November 2025
Society
Report: Most non-EU immigrants in Romania come from Nepal, Sri Lanka
26 November 2025
Business
Romanian prosecutors conduct searches in case concerning bankruptcy of insurer Euroins