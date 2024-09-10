Romania leasing 71 tourist beaches for 10 years

The National Administration "Romanian Waters" announced on Monday, September 9, the leasing of 71 beach sectors for tourism and sports-related recreational purposes, for ten years.

The majority of beach sectors available for lease are located in Mamaia, followed by Constanța, Eforie Nord, and Vama Veche.

"The 71 beach sectors have two types of purposes: tourism recreation (leisure) and sports recreation – with/without motorized boats. The lease period is 10 years, covering the summer seasons from 2025 to 2034," ANAR stated on Monday in a press release.

According to the same source, the documentation – including the specifications, framework contract, datasheet, forms, and layout plan – is available free of charge to participants upon request via the email.

Requests can be submitted until October 1, specifying the sector/subsector for which the documentation is required. Maps of the sectors/subsectors available for lease can be found on the ANAR website at Rowater.ro, under the "Tenders" section.

The deadlines for submitting bids are between October 9-11, 2024, and the offers will be opened between October 14-16, 2024.

This year, the number of reservations made for seaside locations rose by 27%, showing an eagerness on the part of Romanian tourists.

