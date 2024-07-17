Study: Romania leads CEE in the adoption of fully electric vehicles

Romania leads Central and Eastern Europe in the adoption of fully electric vehicles, according to a Roland Berger study.

"Romania has the highest rate of adoption of purely electric vehicles in Central and Eastern Europe, but there is still significant potential for growth, as it is still below the European and global average," said Szabolcs Nemes, Managing Partner at Roland Berger Romania, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The country saw significant growth in EV infrastructure, with public charging locations increasing by 50%.

Despite advancements, there are still challenges, including high energy costs, reduced subsidies, and concerns over charging station availability and speed. Satisfaction with the charging infrastructure is high, with 86% of EV owners in Romania content with their experience.

Romania aims to further develop its network, targeting 30,000 charging points by 2026.

The country ranks 20th in Ronald Berger's "EV Charging Index," up five places compared with last year, reflecting ongoing improvements and optimism for future growth.

(Photo source: Jacrispy/Dreamstime.com)