Up Romania launches UpMobil+, the "all-in-one" application that brings financial advantages and exclusive offers to all Romanians

Up Romania, one of the leading players in the fringe benefits industry in the market, launches UpMobil+ app, a digital ecosystem for fringe benefits management and access to exclusive offers, top products and services, all in one place. The new app is addressed both to those who benefit from Up Romania products, and to the general public who can thus enjoy special benefits.

"Our new app, UpMobil+, is a unique hub that offers users access to relevant solutions for their daily needs. The added value of the app lies in the deals negotiated exclusively for our users, which are available directly in the platform. These benefits are the result of strategic partnerships with top suppliers, which contribute to the expansion of relevant solutions and the diversification of options available to users. We are positioning Up Mobil+ on the market in an area of ​​utility and dynamic application that offers every Romanian a complete financial and lifestyle experience, adapted to the financial reality we live in”, stated Ionuț Cătălin Condruz, Chief Strategy & Operating Officer, Up România.

UpMobil+ aims to facilitate quick access to a diverse range of financial and non-financial advantages. The new application offers the possibility of monitoring extra-salary benefits in real time, access to exclusive offers from top partners, the purchase of products and services from various merchants, using various payment methods: Up cards, bank cards, flexible budget and even coins obtained in the gamification module. In addition, UpMobil+ offers a wide range of insurance adapted to the needs of each user. They will be able to be accessed both by those who benefit from the Up Romania products and by new users accessing UpMobil+ for the first time.

The main features of UpMobil+ include practical functionality, allowing efficient management of benefits and rewards in a single app. Users benefit from exclusive access to diversified offers from top partners, with the possibility to purchase products and services directly from the app. In addition, the app integrates gamification elements, providing a clear record of earned rewards and facilitating the purchase of gift vouchers. Accessibility is optimized through multiple login options, either by email, phone, Google account or Apple ID, guaranteeing secure and fast access.

The application responds both to the demands of the modern market and to individual needs, addressing users of all categories, from those migrating from the UpMobil application to UpMobil+, to those who have never benefited from this type of solution. Now, all of them can download their application to access financial and non-financial services from partners, purchase vouchers and benefit from special offers negotiated by UP Romania. UpMobil+ has a premium design with a modern and intuitive interface that turns using the app into an efficient and pleasant experience. The application offers a personalized user experience, configured to meet the real needs of users, thus ensuring a high level of satisfaction.

UpMobil+ goes beyond the boundaries of a simple application and aims to become a standard in the management of extra-salary benefits in Romania.

About the Up Group

Up Group is a solid international group. Present in over 25 countries, the Up Group adapts its expertise to local specifics. Every day, it serves 23 million people around the world through dozens of brands of products and services.

About Up Romania

Up Romania, a part of the Up Group, serves over 25,000 customers and over 1.3 million beneficiaries of the Up Breakfast, Up Gift, Up Vacation, Up Culture vouchers. Added to them are over 1.2 million beneficiaries of Up Social from 150 national and local social projects that have been carried out in the last 6 years. Present in Romania for 22 years, the company offers various motivational tools and advantageous financial solutions for companies' business performance, including products and services for employees, the Up flexible benefits platform MultiBeneficii, services dedicated to merchants, as well as customized solutions for the modernization of the social action sector.

Up MultiBeneficii is the Up Romania solution dedicated to companies, which offers the efficient management of extra-salary benefits made available to employees. The Up MultiBeneficii platform presents an attractive package of benefits and special offers that can be chosen by employees according to their needs, generating a competitive advantage on the market for the employer, and offering autonomy and flexibility to the employees.

Through the "Redefining Work" campaign, Up Romania aims to change the perspective on work, bringing significant changes in its approach.

Up Romania was certified as a Great Place To Work for the third consecutive year in 2024.

More details at www.upromania.ro.

Up Mobil application can be downloaded from App Store, Google Play or Huawei AppGallery.

