Romania gives EUR 240 mln for gasification of 44,000 households

The Romanian government approved on March 6 an Emergency Ordinance allocating an additional RON 1.19 billion (EUR 240 million) for the completion of projects to expand, modernize, and convert natural gas transmission and distribution networks.

This measure will allow over 44,000 households across the country to have access to natural gas, thus reducing dependence on wood for heating and contributing to environmental protection.

"We are talking about communities where the situation is difficult, where people still have to store wood in apartments or endure the cold of harsh winters. Without this intervention, there would have been a risk of losing RON 600 million already invested from European funds, money that would have had to be returned with interest. Moreover, the projects would have remained unfinished, and people would not have benefited from the infrastructure for which major efforts were made. Therefore, we have decided to allocate RON 1.186 billion to complete the projects," explained the minister of investments and European projects, Marcel Boloș.

(Photo source: Sasa Maricic/Dreamstime.com)