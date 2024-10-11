Romania’s annual inflation rate falls to 4.6% in September

Romania’s annual inflation rate fell sharply to 4.6% in September from 5.1% in August, according to the official report released by the statistics institute INS on Friday, October 11.

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (September 2024 compared to December 2023) was 3.8%.

Within a year, the biggest increases were recorded in September for services, where the rise was 7.88%, while food goods rose in price by 4.72%, and non-food goods by 3.3%, Economedia.ro reported.

Among foods, the biggest year-over-year price increases were recorded for vegetables and canned vegetables - 13.79%, canned fruits - 9.8%, wine - 8.25%, and citrus fruits - 7.73%.

When it comes to non-food goods, detergents were the star of price increases with 14.72%, followed by chemicals - 10.66%, and tobacco and cigarettes - 10.11%.

Meanwhile, the service tariff increase was mainly influenced by a 17.8% hike in postal services and a 17.17% rise in air transport.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)