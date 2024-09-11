Romania’s inflation slows to 5.1% in August

Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 5.1% in August 2024 from 5.42% in July, according to the official report released by the statistics institute INS on Wednesday, September 11. However, the figure was still higher than the 4.9% reported for June.

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (August 2024 compared to December 2023) was 3.4%.

Food prices increased by 4.25% year-over-year in August 2024, while non-food goods got 4.35% more expensive, and services tariffs rose by roughly 8.6%, INS said.

Among foods, the biggest year-over-year price increases were recorded for potatoes - 18.78% and vegetables and canned vegetables - 14.13%. The price of flour decreased the most, by 16.56%.

When it comes to non-food goods, detergents were the star of price increases with 16.95%, followed by chemical items - 12.22%.

Meanwhile, the service tariff increase was mainly influenced by a 26.61% hike in postal services.

