Macro

Romania’s industrial output maintains positive momentum in October

16 December 2025

Romania’s industrial output rose by 0.3% y/y in October, despite a negative performance (-0.3% y/y) in the core manufacturing segment, thanks to a robust 6.6% y/y advance in the segment of utilities, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally-adjusted industrial output advanced by 0.4% m/m despite 0.5% m/m contraction in the manufacturing sector.

For the 12-month rolling period, Romania’s industrial output contracted by 0.8% y/y, both overall and in the core manufacturing segment. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)

