Romanian immigration officers caught taking bribe for foreign workers’ permits

Two policemen, an agent from the General Inspectorate for Immigration - Directorate for Immigration of the Municipality of Bucharest and a chief police commissioner, acting head of the Immigration Bureau of Ialomița County, were caught by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) while accepting bribes for approving the permits of Asian workers, DNA reported.

The bribe was EUR 300 for each permit, prosecutors claim, according to G4media.ro.

However, for the 63 files involved in the case, the officers received EUR 43,000 – or EUR 680 per permit on average.

Romania accepts some 100,000 foreign workers (not residents of the European Union) per year.

Companies that bring in Asians constantly complain that the formalities to bring in Asian workers take a long time, while local companies need labour as quickly as possible.

