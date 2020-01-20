Romania will start issuing electronic ID cards in early August 2021

The new electronic identity card, which is to replace the current one that was introduced in 1997, will be issued starting August 3, 2021, according to Catalin Giulescu, the head of the Ministry of Interior’s Directorate for Population Records.

In a press conference organized last Friday, January 17, Giulescu said that, after August 3, 2021, the Romanians would be able to travel to other countries in the European Union with their passport or the new electronic ID card, but also with the current identity card, local News.ro reported. However, using the current ID card to travel within the EU will only be possible until 2031.

The Romanian citizens will have to register for an ID card at the age of 12 (at present, a citizen’s first ID card is issued at the age of 14), but parents will also have the option to request the issuance of an electronic ID card from the moment their child is born.

Catalin Giulescu also said that the cost of the new ID cards has not been established yet, but that in the EU the price varies between EUR 15 and EUR 40 and Romania will try to go towards the minimum limit.

Romania will issue new ID cards starting next year to align with the standards set at EU level. The Ministry of Interior announced last week that it has put up for public debate a draft Government Ordinance amending and supplementing certain normative acts, which provides for the issuance of electronic identity documents starting with August 2021.

The new ID cards will be smaller than the current ones and will include a photo and two fingerprints of the cardholder, stored in a digital format, on a contactless chip.

