Romania to host UNESCO’s World Press Freedom Day Conference in May 2025
Romania will host UNESCO’s 32nd World Press Freedom Day Conference in May of next year, the government announced. The event is set to take place in Bucharest on May 5-7.
“Proud to announce that Romania will host the 32nd edition of the UNESCO Conference dedicated to the World Press Freedom Day in Bucharest, between May 5-7, 2025,” the Romanian government said in a post on X.
According to the source, the event will include the Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize Award Ceremony and a variety of other parallel events.
Further details are yet to be announced.
(Photo source: Guvernul României on X)