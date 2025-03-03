Romania opens honorary consulate in Pakistan’s Peshawar region

The Romanian Embassy in Pakistan has opened an honorary consulate in Peshawar, covering the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. The country is a major source of workers, essential in filling Romania’s labor shortage.

Dan Stoenescu, Romania's Ambassador to Pakistan, inaugurated the Honorary Consulate in a special ceremony attended by government officials, business leaders, and members of the diplomatic community.

During the event, Masood Ahmad Qazi was officially appointed Honorary Consul of Romania in Peshawar. He expressed his commitment to fostering closer ties between the two countries.

On this occasion, Ambassador Stoenescu emphasized the importance of the new consulate in boosting bilateral trade, investments, and academic collaboration. "This Honorary Consulate will play a crucial role in strengthening relations between Romania and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, promoting economic and cultural exchanges, and providing support to Romanian and Pakistani citizens," he said, cited in a Facebook post.

The consulate will facilitate diplomatic and business interactions, offering support to Romanian companies looking to invest in Pakistan while assisting Pakistani businesses seeking opportunities in Romania.

The event concluded with discussions on future initiatives to expand cooperation and enhance people-to-people connections.

Under 150,000 non-EU workers are currently in Romania, helping the country deal with an acute labor shortage that has been ongoing for years. Most workers arrive from south-east Asia, but many are also from Pakistan.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Embassy of Romania in Pakistan on Facebook)