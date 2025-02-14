Romanian History Museum appoints new interim director

The National History Museum of Romania (MNIR) appointed Ovidiu Țentea as its new interim manager, effective February 13. He replaces Ernest Oberländer-Târnoveanu, who was dismissed by culture minister Natalia Intotero following the theft of Dacian artifacts from the Drents Museum in the Netherlands.

Ovidiu Țentea was born June 4, 1974, in Dumbrăveni, Sibiu county. He is a recognized specialist in ancient history and archaeology, with over 25 years of professional experience in research, museology, and cultural heritage management, MNIR said.

He graduated from Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca (1997), earning his bachelor's degree, advanced studies, and PhD in Ancient History and Archaeology (2008). He later pursued postdoctoral studies at the Romanian Academy (2011-2013).

Throughout his professional career, Ovidiu Țentea held several key positions, such as senior researcher (Grade II) at the National History Museum of Romania (since 2003), associate researcher at the Center for Romanian Studies, Babeș-Bolyai University (since 2007), associate lecturer at Babeș-Bolyai University (since 2023), and former museographer at the National Museum of History of Transylvania.

He is an expert archaeologist, registered in the Romanian Archaeologists' Register, an expert in movable cultural heritage, a coordinator and scientific manager of major archaeological projects, and has extensive experience in preventive and systematic archaeological research.

Țentea is also a member and former vice-president of the National Limes Commission, former president of the National Archaeology Commission, and a member of the National Commission of Historical Monuments.

Regarding his museological experience (exhibitions), notable contributions include: curator of the exhibition "Sarmizegetusa – The First City of Roman Dacia" and contributions to the organization of the exhibitions "Romania – Overlapping Civilizations" and "Dacia Augusti Province."

The famous golden Helmet of Coțofenești, c.a. 450 BC, and three Dacian bracelets belonging to the National History Museum of Romania were stolen in the early hours of January 25 from the Drents Museum in the Netherlands. The authorities are currently working to recover them, with the Dutch police having arrested three suspects in the case. A Dutch entrepreneur is also offering a reward.

Ernest Oberländer-Târnoveanu served as interim general director of the National History Museum of Romania from 2010 to 2011 and has been the general director of the museum since 2011. He was dismissed on January 29, following the Dacian treasure theft, as he refused to resign. At the time, he said that "false pretexts" were found to justify his resignation, and that he refused to leave as this would impact the efforts to recover the stolen treasures.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ Muzeul Național de Istorie a României)