Romania’s Rubik Hub selects 41 European HealthTech startups for the Rubik Garage program

Startup accelerator Rubik Hub has announced the selection of 41 promising European startups for its latest Rubik Garage program, this time fully dedicated to the HealthTech vertical.

Out of 116 applications from 22 European countries, 41 startups have been chosen to participate in a four-month acceleration program running from October 22, 2025, to February 2026. For the first time, Rubik Garage focuses exclusively on the medical and healthcare innovation ecosystem.

To address the diverse needs of founders, the Rubik Hub team has structured the cohort into three dedicated tracks: MVP & Growth Track (10 startups), meant to support startups ready to scale and attract investment; Pre-MVP Track (16 startups), focusing on early-stage teams refining their product-market fit and validating their business models; and Ukrainian Track (15 startups), supporting founders building impactful medical solutions under exceptionally challenging circumstances.

Participants in the MVP & Growth and Pre-MVP tracks will benefit from a comprehensive mix of hands-on workshops, peer-to-peer learning, investor meetings, AMA sessions, personalized coaching, and 1:1 mentorship. Ukrainian founders will receive dedicated mentoring from Rubik Hub community experts, each addressing the specific needs of their startups. The cohort will meet in person at the Founders Bootcamp in Bologna, Italy, scheduled for the end of November 2025.

The startups part of the MVP & Growth track are:

AnimaFelix.com (Romania) - Makes emotional support affordable and accessible through AI-powered mental wellness that people actually use.

Argus AI (Estonia) - Transforms surgery with Mixed Reality and AI, giving surgeons advanced visualization tools to reduce errors, improve outcomes, and cut costs.

CuraMe (Italy) - The first ecosystem that connects patients, doctors, and pharmacies in a single, simple, and accessible platform.

Medical Pilot (Romania) - End-to-end software managing patients and medical workflows, from scheduling to reports, enabling smooth remote communication between doctors and patients.

NutriTec (Italy) - AI-driven platform for nutritionists unifying patient management, appointments, and communication, with AI automation to save time.

Papayya (Portugal) - Enables personal trainers to serve 10× more clients with AI support—keeping training affordable, personalized, and high-quality.

Pharmajea (Italy) - Creates next-gen dermocosmetics that reverse and prevent hair greying using patented bioactive technologies targeting hair pigment stem cells.

Selftalk (Moldova) - AI-powered self-therapy and self-coaching platform using performance psychology to enhance team morale and productivity.

Vault by Syndical (Romania) - Automatically aggregates all your medical data in one secure EU-wide platform, no matter the provider.

ViaCommuna (Switzerland) - Digital companion for stroke recovery, supporting patients and families with personalized education, exercises, and progress tracking.

Pre-MVP track:

Asvel (Estonia) - Builds an AI-powered smart endoscope with a flexible robotic arm to make minimally invasive surgery safer and more precise.

BariMetriq (Moldova) - AI-enabled clinical intelligence platform supporting bariatric and GLP-1 patients across all treatment pathways safely and compliantly.

Cortiscope AI (Romania) - Lightweight, explainable AI for 3D tumor segmentation on standard CPUs, accelerating imaging research and reducing trial risk.

Diawiser (Lithuania) - Mobile app that non-invasively detects blood glucose abnormalities using voice analysis.

Lumnora (Italy) - AI-powered imaging flow cytometer enabling rapid, precise extracellular vesicle characterization for precision medicine and advanced biological research.

GlucoseDAO (Romania) - Decentralized science (DeSci) project building an open-source system for glucose prediction and personalized health optimization.

Medmentor (Romania) - AI-powered tutoring platform for medical school admissions with adaptive quizzes, AI tutors, and quiz battles, built EU-first on Google Cloud.

Misslaboratory (Lithuania) - Electrochemical biosensor platform for rapid, quantitative hormone detection from small blood samples—delivering precise, real-time health data.

NanoZoom (Italy) - Detects aggressive EGFR-positive cancers early using advanced ultrasound imaging enhanced by injectable nanoparticles.

Sophia Nova (Italy) - Pioneers multimodal AI imaging of living tissue for non-invasive insight in oncology, scars, and regenerative medicine.

SkyEu (Italy) - Develops eVTOL drones that deliver medical aid within 5 minutes across 15 km, boosting survival rates from 8% to 70%.

Rapibacgel (Austria) - Reinvents bacterial culture media with hydrogel technology—ready to use in under 10 minutes, no heating or prep required.

Zero-Path (Romania) - Turns hospital protocol tracking into proactive infection prevention through AI-based risk analysis.

Vitalos (Romania) - AI-driven health platform analyzing blood biomarkers to deliver personalized nutrition and performance insights.

TheraLinked (Romania) - CRM platform for psychologists that automates and optimizes therapy workflows with dual interfaces for specialists and patients.

Transfit (Romania) - Simplifies healthcare access by connecting patients and professionals through digital scheduling, data management, and communication tools.

Ukrainian track:

VRmedAcademy - Enhances doctors’ skills via immersive, safe, and interactive virtual medical training.

BBPROSTHETIC - Develops biocompatible bone prostheses from natural biomaterials, hypoallergenic, durable, and regenerative.

Easy Move - Next-generation portable, contactless device that relieves pain and fatigue, strengthens back muscles, and slows osteochondrosis, anytime, drug-free.

Koba - Holistic rehab app for Ukrainian veterans and civilians, integrating physical therapy, mental health, and cognitive training with 24/7 AI support.

AQUIOR - Produces sterile hydrogel alginate products for wound and burn care, ensuring faster, safer healing.

MShield - Develops first-in-class drugs that prevent cancer metastasis by blocking the core mechanism of spread.

Recovery Work Capacity (RWC) - AI platform combining diagnostics, personalized rehab, and career guidance to restore employability after illness or injury.

ReSkill Defence Forces - Retrains Ukrainian veterans as safety instructors to teach civilians first aid and modern defense skills.

Shlyah System - Designs patented, lightweight, and field-tested first aid devices like junctional tourniquets and pelvic binders to ensure reliable trauma care.

Shannonmechanics - Produces medical rescue equipment, including roll-up stretchers and immobilization splints.

TOUCH VISION - Certified LED touch-panel system for diagnosing and treating visual-spatial disorders across healthcare, sports, and education.

VR Revive - Virtual simulator teaching schoolchildren first aid while tracking skill progress.

OrthoThread – 3D-printed titanium knee implant with threaded cone for better fixation, stability, and longevity in joint replacement.

Restoration of the working capacity of victims - A comprehensive program restoring victims’ physical and psychological health while supporting career reorientation and social reintegration.

Titanmedua - Manufactures 3D-printed titanium hip implants locally, delivering high-quality, customizable, affordable alternatives to imports.

Rubik Hub, part of the North-East RDA, was recently recognized among “Europe’s Leading Start-up

Hubs” by the Financial Times, Statista, and Sifted, ranking 39th out of 150 hubs — a testament to its commitment to empowering founders and building a thriving innovation ecosystem.

