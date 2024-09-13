Business

Romania’s Govt. screens three projects for extending major investment grants

13 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three investment projects aimed at developing new factories - one factory to produce equipment used for handing radio-frequency tags and two animal feed plants - are the best-placed in the preliminary ranking made by the Ministry of Finance for the granting of state aid according to the RON 750 million (EUR 150 million) scheme for investments with a major impact on the economy, held in 2024.

Under the scheme, 45 companies submitted projects for state aid for investment projects with a total value of RON 8 billion (EUR 1.6 bln).

The first-ranked company, K2 Top Business Consulting, based in Voluntari, has only one employee and a turnover of only RON 270,000 in 2023, Ziarul Financiar reported. It seeks a RON 235 mln state aid to develop a RON 397 mln factory to produce equipment used for handling radio-frequency tags (such as in warehouses).

Bioland Agri, with a business of RON 13 mln in 2023, wants to build a pet food factory worth RON 386 mln, for which it requests state aid of RON 227 mln.

The third-ranked and last-eligible company, according to the preliminary ranking, has a turnover of RON 11 mln and wants to build a feed factory worth RON 422 mln, with state aid of RON 204 mln.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Romania’s Govt. screens three projects for extending major investment grants

13 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three investment projects aimed at developing new factories - one factory to produce equipment used for handing radio-frequency tags and two animal feed plants - are the best-placed in the preliminary ranking made by the Ministry of Finance for the granting of state aid according to the RON 750 million (EUR 150 million) scheme for investments with a major impact on the economy, held in 2024.

Under the scheme, 45 companies submitted projects for state aid for investment projects with a total value of RON 8 billion (EUR 1.6 bln).

The first-ranked company, K2 Top Business Consulting, based in Voluntari, has only one employee and a turnover of only RON 270,000 in 2023, Ziarul Financiar reported. It seeks a RON 235 mln state aid to develop a RON 397 mln factory to produce equipment used for handling radio-frequency tags (such as in warehouses).

Bioland Agri, with a business of RON 13 mln in 2023, wants to build a pet food factory worth RON 386 mln, for which it requests state aid of RON 227 mln.

The third-ranked and last-eligible company, according to the preliminary ranking, has a turnover of RON 11 mln and wants to build a feed factory worth RON 422 mln, with state aid of RON 204 mln.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 September 2024
Culture
Alexei Navalny’s memoir to also be published in Romania this fall
13 September 2024
Politics
Former Romanian prime minister Viorica Dăncilă joins Conservative Party
13 September 2024
Tech
Vodafone-led consortium wins EUR 100 mln contract to build cloud for Romania's Govt.
13 September 2024
Macro
Net wage in Romania surges by real 8.9% y/y in July
12 September 2024
Energy
Over 11,500 damaged solar panels replaced during PV park repowering project in Romania
12 September 2024
Romanians abroad
Romanian woman running in upcoming elections for Austrian Parliament
12 September 2024
Living in Romania
Forbes lists Romania among affordable European countries for American pensioners
12 September 2024
Environment
“Largest urban forest in Romania” to be planted in Tulcea with EU recovery funds