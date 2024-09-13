Romania’s Govt. screens three projects for extending major investment grants

Three investment projects aimed at developing new factories - one factory to produce equipment used for handing radio-frequency tags and two animal feed plants - are the best-placed in the preliminary ranking made by the Ministry of Finance for the granting of state aid according to the RON 750 million (EUR 150 million) scheme for investments with a major impact on the economy, held in 2024.

Under the scheme, 45 companies submitted projects for state aid for investment projects with a total value of RON 8 billion (EUR 1.6 bln).

The first-ranked company, K2 Top Business Consulting, based in Voluntari, has only one employee and a turnover of only RON 270,000 in 2023, Ziarul Financiar reported. It seeks a RON 235 mln state aid to develop a RON 397 mln factory to produce equipment used for handling radio-frequency tags (such as in warehouses).

Bioland Agri, with a business of RON 13 mln in 2023, wants to build a pet food factory worth RON 386 mln, for which it requests state aid of RON 227 mln.

The third-ranked and last-eligible company, according to the preliminary ranking, has a turnover of RON 11 mln and wants to build a feed factory worth RON 422 mln, with state aid of RON 204 mln.

