Romania’s government advances law on magistrates’ pensions in Parliament

Romania’s government has assumed responsibility in Parliament for legislation reforming magistrates’ pensions, prime minister Ilie Bolojan announced on December 2. He said the draft law had received the opinion of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, noting that the court’s assessment was negative.

It is the government’s second attempt to have the bill promulgated, after the Constitutional Court (CCR) rejected it on procedural grounds in October, at the request of the High Court (ICCJ). The High Court is expected to request CCR review the bill again.

The bill raises the retirement age for judges and prosecutors from the current 48–50 years to 65 years. The length of service required for retirement would increase from twenty-five to a minimum of thirty-five years, and early retirement before the age of 58 would no longer be possible.

According to the prime minister, as reported by Economedia.ro, the draft also introduces a limit on pension levels, calculated as 55% of the average gross wage over the past five years, but capped at 70% of a magistrate’s final net salary. Under the current framework, pensions are roughly equal to the last monthly salary, a system that has drawn criticism from international partners and domestic fiscal authorities.

The transition period for the new rules would be extended from ten to fifteen years. This means that each cohort of magistrates would have to work an additional year to qualify for retirement, a mechanism designed to gradually align service requirements with the new standards.

