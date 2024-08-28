Macro

Romania goes up to become Germany's 16th biggest trade partner

28 August 2024

Romania's trade relations with Germany experienced significant growth in the first half of 2024, marking a 3.9% increase in trade volume compared to the same period in 2023. According to data from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany (Destatis), the total value of imports and exports between the two countries reached EUR 21.7 billion, up from EUR 20.5 billion in the first half of the previous year. 

Germany's exports to Romania amounted to EUR 11.8 billion, reflecting a 6% increase, while the imports from Romania rose by 1.4% to EUR 9.93 billion. 

These figures have elevated Romania to the 16th position among Germany's top export partners and the 19th position in terms of imports. 

Overall, Romania now ranks 16th in Germany's list of key trading partners, a notable rise from 17th at the end of 2023 and 21st in 2022. 

Meanwhile, Germany remains Romania's biggest international trade partner. 

"We are obviously glad that bilateral trade relations have intensified despite the difficult economic situation in Europe and especially in Germany. However, the decrease in Romanian exports to Germany reflects the weaker economic development in Germany, especially the very tense situation in the automotive sector, but not only. Both in Germany and in Romania, we must focus on increasing the competitiveness of investment sites," said Sebastian Metz, General Manager of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania).

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

