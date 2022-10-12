Romania talks power, internet cables under the Black Sea with Georgia

Romania is working with Georgia and other partner states to carry out some major strategic projects, including the construction of an electric cable between Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan within the "Green Electricity Corridor," Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on October 11 after meeting Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili.

The project will connect the Caspian Sea region with the Black Sea and the European Union.

"We have as a priority the construction of an electric cable between Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan, within the 'Green Electricity Corridor', which will connect the Caspian Sea region with the Black Sea and the European Union. It would be doubled by a Romania-Georgia optical fibre submarine cable for the development of digital connectivity between the European Union, Georgia and, further, to Central Asia," Iohannis said after the meeting at the Cotroceni Palace.

He also mentioned that work is being done with Georgia for the operationalization of the Black Sea-Caspian Sea freight corridor, an initiative of Romania.

"We are discussing the establishment of a regular ferry line on the Black Sea, which would connect Romania with Georgia. This is an essential project for encouraging trade and improving connectivity between the European Union and Georgia," said Iohannis.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)