Macro

Romania’s FX reserves up in May after EUR 3.2 bln Eurobond

05 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s foreign exchange reserves rose by EUR 2.5 billion in May to EUR 65.1 billion at the end of the month after the government raised EUR 3.24 billion with the third series of Eurobonds this year, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The gold reserves (103 tonnes) added another EUR 7.2 billion, resulting in EUR 72.3 billion in international reserves at the end of the month.

Total foreign exchange inflows were EUR 4.44 billion, while the outflows were EUR 1.88 billion, including the service of the external public debt (EUR 625 million). 

The third round of Eurobonds comes on top of EUR 7.9 billion raised by the government of Romania in January-February when it sold state debt denominated in both US dollars (January) and euros (February).

Romania was getting close to completing its foreign debt sale plan for the year with a new Eurobond sale as the risk of a wider-than-expected budget deficit is expected to boost funding costs, Bloomberg reported on May 21. The bonds issued in May have maturities at issue of eight and 13 years respectively.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s FX reserves up in May after EUR 3.2 bln Eurobond

05 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s foreign exchange reserves rose by EUR 2.5 billion in May to EUR 65.1 billion at the end of the month after the government raised EUR 3.24 billion with the third series of Eurobonds this year, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The gold reserves (103 tonnes) added another EUR 7.2 billion, resulting in EUR 72.3 billion in international reserves at the end of the month.

Total foreign exchange inflows were EUR 4.44 billion, while the outflows were EUR 1.88 billion, including the service of the external public debt (EUR 625 million). 

The third round of Eurobonds comes on top of EUR 7.9 billion raised by the government of Romania in January-February when it sold state debt denominated in both US dollars (January) and euros (February).

Romania was getting close to completing its foreign debt sale plan for the year with a new Eurobond sale as the risk of a wider-than-expected budget deficit is expected to boost funding costs, Bloomberg reported on May 21. The bonds issued in May have maturities at issue of eight and 13 years respectively.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 June 2024
Energy
Danish Eurowind Energy finalizes initial foundation of 48 MW Pecineaga wind farm in Romania
05 June 2024
Macro
Allianz Trade: Romania’s inflation rate remains highest in the region despite April decline
05 June 2024
Environment
LIFE with Bison: 14 European bison brought to Romania from Germany and Sweden
05 June 2024
Education
Western Romania: Timișoara West University to offer one-year study program in English law
05 June 2024
Real Estate
Apartment prices defy expectations and keep rising in Romania’s first-tier cities
04 June 2024
Defense
Finnish jets arrive in Romania for NATO Air Shielding mission
04 June 2024
Environment
Bucharest Green Belt civic initiative finds support across political spectrum as PM also signs memorandum
03 June 2024
Transport
Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct Bucharest-Baku flights