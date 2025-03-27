 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Finance

Romania is testing market for new FX bond

27 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Finance initiated on March 26 procedures for new FX bond issues to tap the foreign markets for the second time this year amid elevated political volatility, which clouds the country’s fiscal stabilization and risks pushing its debt into the junk category. The intended FX bonds are denominated in euros and have maturities of 7 and 14 years.

The announcement comes after Fitch issued a note on the impact of the political uncertainty on the ongoing fiscal consolidation process of Romania, which got off on the wrong foot with a 1.6%-of-GDP deficit in January-February. 

With a negative outlook from all three major rating agencies and one step from the junk region, Romania has to cut its deficit by just over 1% of GDP this year (to 7.5% of GDP) in order to avoid a dramatic scenario. Not particularly challenging in normal times, the mission is complicated by the May presidential elections, and a win from populist candidates would significantly erode investors’ confidence.

Romania’s Finance Ministry initiated on March 26 a pre-stabilization period, not to exceed April 26, with a view to a new bond issuance managed by JP Morgan together with Citi, ING, HSBC, and BofA Securities, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Ziarul Financiar indicated interest rates of 5.9%06% for the 7-year tranche. The exact offer price of the bonds is yet to be confirmed. 

The stabilization period is intended to support the market price of the bonds. 

During the stabilization period, which is in line with EU market regulations, the stabilization managers may over-allot securities by up to 5% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issue.

The securities are to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The Romanian state borrowed EUR 2.8 billion and USD 1.25 billion in early February in the first Eurobond issue of 2025.

Thus, the Ministry of Finance issued USD 1.25 billion 12-year bonds at 7.5% while two other bonds denominated in issues were issued: a 5-year EUR 1.4 billion bond at 5.25% and another 9-year EUR 1.4 billion at 6.25%. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Finance

Romania is testing market for new FX bond

27 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Finance initiated on March 26 procedures for new FX bond issues to tap the foreign markets for the second time this year amid elevated political volatility, which clouds the country’s fiscal stabilization and risks pushing its debt into the junk category. The intended FX bonds are denominated in euros and have maturities of 7 and 14 years.

The announcement comes after Fitch issued a note on the impact of the political uncertainty on the ongoing fiscal consolidation process of Romania, which got off on the wrong foot with a 1.6%-of-GDP deficit in January-February. 

With a negative outlook from all three major rating agencies and one step from the junk region, Romania has to cut its deficit by just over 1% of GDP this year (to 7.5% of GDP) in order to avoid a dramatic scenario. Not particularly challenging in normal times, the mission is complicated by the May presidential elections, and a win from populist candidates would significantly erode investors’ confidence.

Romania’s Finance Ministry initiated on March 26 a pre-stabilization period, not to exceed April 26, with a view to a new bond issuance managed by JP Morgan together with Citi, ING, HSBC, and BofA Securities, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Ziarul Financiar indicated interest rates of 5.9%06% for the 7-year tranche. The exact offer price of the bonds is yet to be confirmed. 

The stabilization period is intended to support the market price of the bonds. 

During the stabilization period, which is in line with EU market regulations, the stabilization managers may over-allot securities by up to 5% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issue.

The securities are to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The Romanian state borrowed EUR 2.8 billion and USD 1.25 billion in early February in the first Eurobond issue of 2025.

Thus, the Ministry of Finance issued USD 1.25 billion 12-year bonds at 7.5% while two other bonds denominated in issues were issued: a 5-year EUR 1.4 billion bond at 5.25% and another 9-year EUR 1.4 billion at 6.25%. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 March 2025
Politics
Council of Europe Congress urges Romania to limit use of emergency ordinances on electoral matters
27 March 2025
Sports
Romanian football legend Gheorghe Hagi launches autobiography
27 March 2025
Politics
Romania considers appointing special envoy to Washington
27 March 2025
Macro
Romania's 1.6%-of-GDP January-February public deficit driven by still high payroll, rising interest
27 March 2025
Politics
Bucharest court annuls revolutionary certificate of former president Ion Iliescu
26 March 2025
Entertainment
Romanian man drives 26,000 kilometers to Yakutsk and back in 53 days
26 March 2025
Administration
Cluj-Napoca moves to ban smoking in parks, public transport stations
26 March 2025
Politics
Moscow speaks of hostile actions by Romanian authorities towards the Russian Federation