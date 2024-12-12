Politics

Romania, Bulgaria to become full Schengen members after The Netherlands drops objections

12 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Netherlands has officially given the green light to the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area following a vote in the Dutch Parliament to endorse the government's recent decision in this regard, Profit.ro reported. 

On December 12, EU interior ministers are set to vote in Brussels on the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area.

If the decision is approved in the December 12 JHA Council, controls at land borders between and with Romania and Bulgaria will be eliminated starting January 1, 2025.

Austria previously officially announced that it was dropping its opposition to Romania and Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen area, the last obstacle in this process. 

"We can move on to the next step at the EU (Justice and Home Affairs) Council. After 'Schengen Air,' 'Schengen Land' is now open to Romania and Bulgaria," said Austrian interior minister Gerhard Karner.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Roberto Pangiarella/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Politics

Romania, Bulgaria to become full Schengen members after The Netherlands drops objections

12 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Netherlands has officially given the green light to the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area following a vote in the Dutch Parliament to endorse the government's recent decision in this regard, Profit.ro reported. 

On December 12, EU interior ministers are set to vote in Brussels on the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area.

If the decision is approved in the December 12 JHA Council, controls at land borders between and with Romania and Bulgaria will be eliminated starting January 1, 2025.

Austria previously officially announced that it was dropping its opposition to Romania and Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen area, the last obstacle in this process. 

"We can move on to the next step at the EU (Justice and Home Affairs) Council. After 'Schengen Air,' 'Schengen Land' is now open to Romania and Bulgaria," said Austrian interior minister Gerhard Karner.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Roberto Pangiarella/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2024
Politics
Romania’s emerging ruling coalition makes small steps toward final agreement
12 December 2024
Business
Romanian telco operator Digi launches low-cost services in Belgium
11 December 2024
Macro
Inflation in Romania jumps to 5% in November
11 December 2024
Life
Sporting events, Călin Georgescu and Coldplay among trending Google searches in Romania
10 December 2024
Politics
Romanian tax authorities investigating far-right politician Călin Georgescu and influencers who promoted him
10 December 2024
Justice
Romanian mercenary placed under judicial control for allegedly planning protests after canceled presidential elections
10 December 2024
Environment
Romanian Gabriel Paun among six environmental leaders named 2024 Champions of the Earth
10 December 2024
Leisure
Work begins on this season’s Ice Hotel at Romania’s Bâlea Lake