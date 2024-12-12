Romania, Bulgaria to become full Schengen members after The Netherlands drops objections

The Netherlands has officially given the green light to the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area following a vote in the Dutch Parliament to endorse the government's recent decision in this regard, Profit.ro reported.

On December 12, EU interior ministers are set to vote in Brussels on the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area.

If the decision is approved in the December 12 JHA Council, controls at land borders between and with Romania and Bulgaria will be eliminated starting January 1, 2025.

Austria previously officially announced that it was dropping its opposition to Romania and Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen area, the last obstacle in this process.

"We can move on to the next step at the EU (Justice and Home Affairs) Council. After 'Schengen Air,' 'Schengen Land' is now open to Romania and Bulgaria," said Austrian interior minister Gerhard Karner.

