Newsroom
Fri, 04/05/2019 - 14:15
Events
Romania-France Season starts in Bucharest with a contemporary art exhibition
05 April 2019
The Romania-France Season will start in Bucharest with the exhibition Specii de Spatii (Species of Spaces), which brings together 24 works from the contemporary art collection of Société Générale.

The exhibition is hosted by the National Art Museum of Romania and will be inaugurated on April 18 in the presence of French artist Julien Prévieux. Those interested can visit it until July 14. The exhibition curator is Mihnea Mircan.

A separate but theme-related project, the exhibition Spatii (Spaces) signed by artists Iulia Nistor and Achraf Touloub will be open at Rezidența BRD Scena9 between April 19 and June 16. The two artists will be present at the opening of the exhibition, which will take place on April 19.

The France – Romania Season, a broad project of public, cultural and economic diplomacy, opened in Paris on November 27 of last year. In Romania, the event takes place from April 18 to July 14.

[email protected]

(Opening photo: Pickpocket by Julien Previeux; photo source: BRD Groupe Societe Generale)

