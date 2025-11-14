Romania prepares EUR 2.6 bln fourth payment request under recovery plan

The Romanian government is close to submitting the fourth disbursement request under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), worth EUR 2.6 billion, minister of investments and European projects Dragoș Pîslaru said on November 13. The tranche consists entirely of grant funding and includes 62 milestones and targets linked to 26 reforms and 23 investments.

Romania has three payment requests left before the August 2026 deadline: requests four, five, and six. Requests four and five comprise only grant components, while the final request will include the remaining loan-funded elements of the plan.

Pîslaru said the authorities have nearly completed the required measures, Economedia.ro reported.

“We are at an extremely advanced stage; we only have three unfinished milestones, and we can meet them by the end of the month,” he stated.

The remaining milestones concern legislative steps linked partly to the Constitutional Court’s reasoning on the second fiscal package, which includes provisions on transport taxation and the pollution tax.

“As soon as we have the motivation from the CCR, we can move on to the approval process and resolve,” Pîslaru said. “Our working assumption is that by the end of this month, we will resolve these 62 targets and milestones.”

The minister added that he aims for the disbursement to be processed at a pace comparable to the first payment linked to pre-financing, which remains the fastest to date.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)