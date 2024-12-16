Macro

Foreign direct investments to Romania up 3.3% y/y to EUR 6.3 bln in 12 months to October

16 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net foreign direct investments to Romania increased by 3.3% y/y to EUR 6.3 billion in the 12 months to October, the central bank (BNR) announced. 

The larger financing extended by foreign groups to their Romanian subsidiaries thoroughly explains the improvement: local subsidiaries’ net borrowing from parent groups increased by EUR 863 million in the 12 months to October, compared to the EUR 726 million contraction in the previous 12 months.

The equity FDI, not including the reinvested earnings, contracted by 27% y/y from an already small level to only EUR 1.3 billion in 12 months to October. The reinvested earnings contracted as well, by 18% y/y to EUR 4.2 billion, much less than the 2.1% y/y decline in the FDI companies’ earnings (EUR 11.5 billion) in the 12 months to October.

A broader picture of the FDI situation in Romania shows that the EUR 120 billion stock of FDI in Romania generated EUR 11.5 billion (nearly 10%) earnings, of which EUR 4.1 billion was reinvested. 

In the previous 12 months, from EUR 11.7 billion in earnings, the FDI companies in Romania retained EUR 5.1 billion. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Foreign direct investments to Romania up 3.3% y/y to EUR 6.3 bln in 12 months to October

16 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net foreign direct investments to Romania increased by 3.3% y/y to EUR 6.3 billion in the 12 months to October, the central bank (BNR) announced. 

The larger financing extended by foreign groups to their Romanian subsidiaries thoroughly explains the improvement: local subsidiaries’ net borrowing from parent groups increased by EUR 863 million in the 12 months to October, compared to the EUR 726 million contraction in the previous 12 months.

The equity FDI, not including the reinvested earnings, contracted by 27% y/y from an already small level to only EUR 1.3 billion in 12 months to October. The reinvested earnings contracted as well, by 18% y/y to EUR 4.2 billion, much less than the 2.1% y/y decline in the FDI companies’ earnings (EUR 11.5 billion) in the 12 months to October.

A broader picture of the FDI situation in Romania shows that the EUR 120 billion stock of FDI in Romania generated EUR 11.5 billion (nearly 10%) earnings, of which EUR 4.1 billion was reinvested. 

In the previous 12 months, from EUR 11.7 billion in earnings, the FDI companies in Romania retained EUR 5.1 billion. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 December 2024
Politics
Romania elections: Bucharest mayor to run for president in 2025
16 December 2024
Politics
Călin Georgescu seeking to overturn decision that annulled Romanian presidential elections in court
16 December 2024
Finance
Revolut Bank Romania branch welcomes first local customers
16 December 2024
M&A
Major ticket seller Piletilevi Group expands in Romania with Entertix.ro, Myticket.ro acquisition
16 December 2024
Transport
Romania opens new highway segment between Sibiu and Pitești, reaching over 1,200 km total
16 December 2024
Society
Romanian detained in Abkhazia and accused of being a spy for Ukraine
16 December 2024
Sports
Handball: Romania’s Luminiţa Huţupan-Dinu, Carmen Amariei inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame
16 December 2024
Transport
Works begin at new station of Bucharest subway Line 6 to airport