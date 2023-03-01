The flower market in Romania will reach historical sales during the period of March 1-8, when flowers worth over EUR 32 million will be sold, according to a study conducted by consulting company Frames.

Over 3,000 firms are competing in a market where March represents the peak of sales for the entire year. The bouquet of flowers will represent, in the coming days, perhaps the best-selling seasonal product in Romania.

According to Frames' estimates, over 2.3 million flower bouquets will be sold during the period of March 1-8. The estimation takes into account that there are 4.56 million women over the age of 18 in Romania’s cities, where 90% of the flowers are sold. At least half of the ladies and young women will receive a bouquet of flowers at an average price of RON 70 (EUR 14).

"With an estimated sales volume of 2.3 million bouquets, the flower business could generate revenues of over EUR 32 million. By comparison, in 2020, when we launched the previous study, the flower business exceeded EUR 20 million. The difference comes mainly from the price increase of flowers, with the average price per bouquet rising from RON 40 to 70 in this interval," the analysis shows, cited by Economedia.ro.

According to the company's estimates, 2023 is shaping up to be the best year in history for Romania's flower market.

