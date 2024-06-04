Romania finishes first in its group at the 2024 European Minifootball Championship

The Romanian national minifootball team finished first of its group at the 2024 European Minifootball Championship.

The team ended the match versus Hungary with a score of 0-0 on Monday, June 3, in Sarajevo, in Group D of the 2024 European Minifootball Championship. Romania controlled the match and had several good chances to score, but the game ended without goals.

Despite the last match, Romania won Group D, finishing first with 7 points, the same as Hungary, but with a better goal difference, 14-2 compared to 5-1, according to G4Media.

The national team qualified for the European round involving 16 teams, where they will face a team that finished in third place in the other groups.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federația Română de Minifotbal on Facebook)