Education

Romanian team wins first place at 2025 Balkan Mathematical Olympiad

29 April 2025

Romania has taken first place in the team ranking at the 2025 Balkan Mathematical Olympiad (BMO), held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, from April 25 to 30. Romanian students earned an impressive four gold medals and two silver medals, securing the top spot with a total of 198 points, the Ministry of Education announced.

Gold medals were awarded to Emanuel Mazăre from Alexandru Odobescu National College in Pitești, Radu Stoleriu from Emil Racoviță National College in Iași, and Pavel Ciurea and Andrei Vila, both from the International Computer Science High School in Bucharest. 

Silver medals went to Alexandru Ciobotea and David Ghibu, also from the International Computer Science High School in Bucharest.

The 42nd edition of the BMO brought together participants from 11 member countries, including Albania, Greece, and Turkey, as well as invited teams from nations such as the UK, France, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

The Romanian team was led by Associate Professor Cătălin Gherghe from the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Bucharest and by teacher Ovidiu Sontea from Tudor Vianu National College in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educației - România)

