Romania’s coast has been featured as a summer holiday destination in the major British daily newspaper The Telegraph thanks to its “beautiful beaches" and cheap food, beer, and accommodation.

The article follows the journey of the author, travel writer Heidi Fuller-Love, to Romania in early June.

“Romania has 152 miles of coastline – and I’d been reliably informed that most of it is swathed in sand as fine as any that you’ll find in the Caribbean,” she starts off.

The trip begins in the Black Sea city of Constanta. First discouraged by the drab scenery, the author then found “tall trees topped with stork’s nests” and impressive one-story houses.

“Perhaps my decision to try a beach holiday in a country best known for Dracula and Dacia wasn’t totally misguided,” she says.

The journey then continues by riverboat to the Green Village Resort in Sfântu Gheorghe, a coastal town in the heart of the Danube Delta. The town can only be reached by water or by hiking 65 miles of swamps.

“I’d expected mozzies, cement-hard mattresses, and Brutalist furnishings, but beds were plump, and the wooden floors and ceilings reminded me of an alpine chalet. Best of all was the large swimming pool and panoramic views over a lily pad-studded distributary of the Danube. As for the price? EUR 100 (GBP 84) a night, including breakfast and lunch,” the article notes.

The holiday was made complete with a beautiful sandy beach, cheap snacks, and “ice-cold bottles of Ursus beer.”

Boat trips, visits to Gârla Turcească’s old fishery and Letea Forest, ornate tombs of pirates and princes in the graveyard of Sulina, and local eateries are also mentioned as part of the “magical place” at Romania’s seaside.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nikita Burdenkov/Dreamstime.com)