The Danube Delta, located at the meeting place between the Black Sea and the great European river on the Romanian coast, was recently featured in an article by The Guardian and titled the “Amazon of Europe” due to its rich biodiversity. The Danube Delta is one of Europe’s largest wetlands.

The article quotes British documentary maker Charlie Ottley to highlight the Delta’s biodiversity, describing its picturesque sights.

The author also points out the uniqueness of the Delta’s canals and marshes.

“What I discover feels like a country within a country, a wilderness so unspoiled and expansive as to match or surpass the better-known Carpathian mountains for its rich wildlife and culture,” he says.

Home to more than 300 migratory and resident bird species, including white and Dalmatian pelicans, purple herons, white-tailed eagles, pygmy cormorants, glossy ibises, and red-breasted geese, the Danube Delta is for nature lovers and bird watchers what the Olympics is to sports fans. It’s also an important breeding place for migratory birds.

The article also points out that Charlie Ottley has become a sort of ambassador for Romania’s natural beauty.

“If you’re into wildlife and birding, the Danube Delta is an absolute must,” Ottley says. “People also come here when they want a spiritual break. It really feels like you’re leaving civilization behind.”

The Delta is a slow, spiritual, and beautiful place. However, some have a tough time adapting to the pace.

“A lot of people come here in a speedboat and zoom around disturbing the birds and their nests,” says Ottley. “They don’t really see very much.”

Romanian food and culture mixes with elements brought over by the Lipovans, ethnic Russians present in the area for centuries, making the Delta a melting pot for humans too.

The article, along with the author’s trip, concludes with the image of several wild horses, described as roaming free around the Delta along with numerous other species inhabiting the untouched natural habitat.

