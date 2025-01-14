Macro

Net FDI to Romania shrinks to 1.7% of GDP in 12 months to November

14 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net foreign direct investments (FDI) to Romania contracted in absolute terms by 7% y/y to under EUR 6 billion in 12 months to November 2024, while the FDI to GDP ratio dropped to 1.7% from 2.2% in the previous 12-month period, according to data published by the central bank (BNR).

The FDI thus covered only a small part of the current account, which widened to 7.9% of GDP in the same 12-month period. In contrast, the gross external debt increased by EUR 19.2 billion over the 12-month period, which accounts for 5.3% of the 2024 GDP. 

Out of the EUR 19.2 billion rise in Romania’s external debt over the 12 months to November, EUR 14.7 billion is attributable to the state (public external debt). Another EUR 1.9 billion was the rise in the intra-group debt owed by FDI companies in Romania to their parent groups. 

The genuine net FDI to Romania shrank three times to only EUR 714 million (0.2% of GDP) in 12 months to November 2024, reaching one of the lowest values (in absolute terms) in the past years seen only during the Covid-19 pandemic or after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The bulk of the FDI in the 12 months was made up of reinvested earnings: EUR 4.5 billion (-13.2% y/y) out of the EUR 11.7 billion profits generated by the FDI companies in the period (with the rest being repatriated). 

The bleak economic outlook and the gradual phasing off of fiscal incentives are likely to negatively affect the FDI regarding both new equity and reinvested earnings in the coming year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Net FDI to Romania shrinks to 1.7% of GDP in 12 months to November

14 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net foreign direct investments (FDI) to Romania contracted in absolute terms by 7% y/y to under EUR 6 billion in 12 months to November 2024, while the FDI to GDP ratio dropped to 1.7% from 2.2% in the previous 12-month period, according to data published by the central bank (BNR).

The FDI thus covered only a small part of the current account, which widened to 7.9% of GDP in the same 12-month period. In contrast, the gross external debt increased by EUR 19.2 billion over the 12-month period, which accounts for 5.3% of the 2024 GDP. 

Out of the EUR 19.2 billion rise in Romania’s external debt over the 12 months to November, EUR 14.7 billion is attributable to the state (public external debt). Another EUR 1.9 billion was the rise in the intra-group debt owed by FDI companies in Romania to their parent groups. 

The genuine net FDI to Romania shrank three times to only EUR 714 million (0.2% of GDP) in 12 months to November 2024, reaching one of the lowest values (in absolute terms) in the past years seen only during the Covid-19 pandemic or after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The bulk of the FDI in the 12 months was made up of reinvested earnings: EUR 4.5 billion (-13.2% y/y) out of the EUR 11.7 billion profits generated by the FDI companies in the period (with the rest being repatriated). 

The bleak economic outlook and the gradual phasing off of fiscal incentives are likely to negatively affect the FDI regarding both new equity and reinvested earnings in the coming year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 January 2025
Politics
Bucharest mayor says Romania’s territorial reorganization should be based on well-founded studies, not rushed
14 January 2025
Macro
Romania ends 2024 with 5.1% inflation, EC expects deceleration to 2.5% by 2026
14 January 2025
M&A
Wolt completes acquisition of eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania
14 January 2025
Sports
Romanian businessman Dan Şucu appointed president of Genoa football club
13 January 2025
Transport
US Visa Waiver: Plane tickets linking Romania and the United States start at EUR 250
13 January 2025
Politics
Călin Georgescu should be able to run in Romania's upcoming presidential elections, coalition candidate says
13 January 2025
Politics
Romania resumes activity at Consulate General in Los Angeles after wildfires
13 January 2025
Society
Major rally in Romania against annulment of presidential elections