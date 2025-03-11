Romania to defend airspace with F-16-equipped squadrons stationed at three air bases, defense minister says

The Romanian Air Force will soon be able to carry out air defense missions for national and allied airspace with three F-16-equipped squadrons stationed across three air bases, defense minister Angel Tîlvăr said. He made the statement at a ceremony at Câmpia Turzii, marking the completion of the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft acquisition for the newly established 48th Fighter Squadron, part of the 71st Air Base "General Emanoil Ionescu."

The event was attended by the ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Bucharest, Hilde Svartdal Lunde, and the Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff, Lieutenant General Leonard-Gabriel Baraboi.

Minister Tîlvăr emphasized the significance of successfully implementing the contract for purchasing 32 F-16 aircraft from the surplus of the Norwegian Air Force, highlighting its importance for Romania's security and NATO's eastern flank.

"The completion of this stage of modernization will soon enable the Romanian Air Force to carry out air defense missions for national and allied airspace with three F-16-equipped squadrons stationed across three air bases," Angel Tîlvăr stated.

"Norway is an important ally for Romania, and our bilateral defense cooperation ensures consistency in the extensive process of modernizing and developing our country's defense capabilities," he added.

The defense minister also pointed out that the national defense industry plays a key role in this program, as all F-16 aircraft in the Romanian Air Force's inventory will be upgraded to the M6.6 standard domestically at Aerostar Bacău.

"This is a significant advantage for us, not only on a national level but also within our region. Furthermore, the future acquisition of F-35 aircraft will undoubtedly create new industrial cooperation opportunities for Romanian defense companies," he added.

The event at the 71st Air Base also included a visit to the construction site of various infrastructure projects, part of the base's expansion and modernization program.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft purchased by Romania from Norway landed at the 71st Air Base "General Emanoil Ionescu" in Câmpia Turzii at the end of January, completing the 48th Fighter Squadron's fleet of 16 aircraft.

By the end of this year, the remaining 16 F-16 aircraft are expected to be delivered, forming part of the newly established 571st Fighter Aviation Squadron within the 57th Air Base "Captain Aviator Constantin Cantacuzino" at Mihail Kogălniceanu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apărării Naționale; by Alexandru Aioanei)