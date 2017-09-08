Travel blogger makes the case for Romania in Huffington Post

The medieval towns in Transylvania, the fortresses, castles and churches, as well as the amazing road Transfagarasan and the Carpathian Mountains represent just some of reasons why Romania should be considered Europe’s prettiest country, according to a Huffington Post article.

A feature story by travel blogger Patti Morrow lists some of Romania’s best places to see, from well-known cities such as the capital Bucharest, Sibiu, and Brasov, to beautiful villages Sibiel and Saschiz, and the famous castles Bran (also known as Dracula’s Castle) and Peles.

Rasnov Fortress (opening picture) and Rupea Citadel also made it to the list, as well as other attractions such as the beautiful high altitude road Transfagarasan, the Carpathian Mountains, and the country’s wineries.

“Enchanting town plazas that date back to medieval times, rolling hills as far as the eye can see, castles cloaked in the mystery of Count Dracula, craggy mountain vistas, and a seemingly infinite array of fortresses and churches. And don’t forget the Transfagarasan – arguably the most spectacular road in the world,” travel blogger Patti Morrow starts her story.

Find the entire article here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]