Romania has zero chance to host European Medicines Agency

Bucharest may already consider that it has no chance to host the European Medicines Agency, with low ratings on the frequency of public transport, the quality of medical services for employees and their family, and the availability of the proposed building, reports Profit.ro.

Romania wanted to host the European Medicines Agency in the Globalworth Campus office complex, built near the Pipera metro station in Northern Bucharest. The complex will have three buildings with a total rentable area of 87,800 sqm.

Bucharest entered the competition to host the headquarters of the European Medicines Agency after Brexit, but the institution’s employees have announced that they were willing to resign rather than move to Bucharest, Sofia or Warsaw.

The European Medicines Agency currently has its headquarters in London, but has to move after Britain leaves the European Union. Some 900 employees and their families will move to a new city, but the institution would also hire local staff.

