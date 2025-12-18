Romania to host first mixed team European Judo Championship

Romania will host its first mixed team European Judo Championship in 2027, according to the Romanian Judo Federation.

The competition will take place at a key moment in the Olympic cycle, when the points earned will directly influence world rankings and qualification for the Olympic Games, according to FR Judo.

The event will take place in Cluj-Napoca, at BT Arena, one of the most modern multi-purpose halls in Romania.

Following the meeting of the Romanian Judo Federation delegation with the leadership of the National Sports Agency, the agency expressed its unconditional support for backing and organizing the competition, confirming the involvement of Romanian authorities in carrying out this major international project.

The decision was confirmed during the 77th Ordinary Congress of the European Judo Union, held in Las Palmas / Gran Canaria (Spain). At the event, Romania was represented by Florin Bercean, President of the Romanian Judo Federation, and Eduard Zgorcea, Deputy Secretary General of the Romanian Judo Federation.

“Hosting the European Senior Championship, Mixed Teams strengthens Romania’s position on the map of major European competitions and marks an essential step in developing international relations between FR Judo and continental and global bodies, confirming Romania’s active and respected role in the leadership structures of European judo. The Romanian Judo Federation reaffirms its firm commitment to performance, organizational excellence, and the sustainable development of Romanian judo, both at the sporting and institutional level,” FR Judo stated.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FR Judo)